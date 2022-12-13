Mary Jane Terebus

Mary Jane ("Janie") Terebus, 72, of Englewood, Fla., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Raised in Johnstown, Pa., Janie was a stubborn child known both for her picky eating and strong friendships—all traits she carried with her throughout her life. She fell in love with her husband of 49 years, Tom, and together they built a family in Indiana, Pa. Janie's true calling was motherhood. Through the years, she taught her children, Megan and Tom, not to be quitters or cheaters, encouraged and celebrated their education and independence, and instilled in them the importance of loyalty to family and friends.


