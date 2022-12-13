Mary Jane Terebus

Mary Jane ("Janie") Terebus, 72, of Englewood, Fla., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, December 11, 2022.
Raised in Johnstown, Pa., Janie was a stubborn child known both for her picky eating and strong friendships—all traits she carried with her throughout her life. She fell in love with her husband of 49 years, Tom, and together they built a family in Indiana, Pa. Janie's true calling was motherhood. Through the years, she taught her children, Megan and Tom, not to be quitters or cheaters, encouraged and celebrated their education and independence, and instilled in them the importance of loyalty to family and friends.
She lived a good life, loved to play games, and traveled the world. Janie was fun loving, feisty, and kind. She loved people, made friends easily, and always engaged with them when she entered a room, wherever she went. Most of all, she loved her husband, children, and grandchildren. She enjoyed her freedom and there was no tying her down.
Janie is preceded in death by her parents, Sara and Virgil Faust, and her best friend and beloved sister, Sally Holtzman. Her surviving family, husband Tom Terebus, children Megan Desrosiers, and Tom and Steph Terebus, and grandchildren Luca, Elijah, Kellen, and June, will think of her every day and strive to make her proud.
A memorial service will be held in Doan Chapel at Englewood United Methodist Church on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her memory to Moffit Cancer Center, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the American Lung Association.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.