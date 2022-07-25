Mary Jean Fiorini Guglielmino

Mary Jean (Moon) Fiorini Guglielmino, age 90, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed from this life on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

She was born to the late Charles Glenn and Dulcie Jewell Moon on December 8, 1931, in Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated from Pershing High School in Detroit, Michigan in 1949. Shortly after, she married her first true love, Ignazio "Eddie" Fiorini, and lived a blessed life with him for just short of 50 years (1950-1998). They resided in the Detroit area for over 30 years where they raised their five children before moving to Punta Gorda, Florida where they built TGA Enterprises, their real estate company. She was blessed again in marriage with another loving companion, Sebastian Guglielmino, from 2003-2011.

