Mary Jean Fiorini Guglielmino

Mary Jean (Moon) Fiorini Guglielmino, age 90, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed from this life on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
She was born to the late Charles Glenn and Dulcie Jewell Moon on December 8, 1931, in Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated from Pershing High School in Detroit, Michigan in 1949. Shortly after, she married her first true love, Ignazio "Eddie" Fiorini, and lived a blessed life with him for just short of 50 years (1950-1998). They resided in the Detroit area for over 30 years where they raised their five children before moving to Punta Gorda, Florida where they built TGA Enterprises, their real estate company. She was blessed again in marriage with another loving companion, Sebastian Guglielmino, from 2003-2011.
Mary had a deep love for her family and friends. She was a gentle and kind person who loved unconditionally. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a perfect example of Christian faith to all who knew her. Although she was soft spoken, she loved her social groups. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, The Lions Club, Sons of Italy and Moose Lodge to name a few. She loved her country and worked every election possible, but her true passion was researching her family's history through genealogy.
She was an extraordinary woman who left behind her sister, Shirley (Larry) Koebbe, her sisters-in-law, Lucia Sawka and Claire Moon, her children, Diane (Phil) Paonessa, Melissa "Lisa" (Mark) Selleke, Susan (John) Zvara, Joseph Fiorini, and Dennis (Kimberly) Fiorini, her stepson, Joe (Jackie) Guglielmino, her grandchildren, Rachel (Matt) Parker, Ryan (Rachel) Paonessa, Andrew (Stephanie) Paonessa, Jason Selleke, Kelli (Craig) Clemmensen, A.J. Sherman, Jon (Lindsay) Sherman, Terry (Katie) Sherman, Joshua (Charlotte) Fiorini, Jesse (Kristyn) Fiorini, Jenna (Cora) Fiorini, Katelyn Fiorini, Chase Fiorini, Emily Fiorini, Cassie (Keith) Harris, LeeAnn Guglielmino, and Katie Boccanelli, and her 21 great-grandchildren who knew her as "Nonina" and simply adored her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Dulcie Moon, her siblings, Helen (Brad) Bradley, Sue (Jim) Earp and Benny Moon, her husbands, Ignazio "Eddie" Fiorini and Sebastian Guglielmino and her stepson, John Guglielmino.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 26 from 2pm-6pm at Kays-Ponger and Uselton Funeral Home, 635 East Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, with a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 27 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 211 West Charlotte Avenue, Punta Gorda.
