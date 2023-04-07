Mary Henriksen passed away on March 21, 2023. She passed peacefully, in her sleep, at the Land O Lakes home of her daughter, Debbie McCormick.
Mary was born January 29, 1942 in Neenah, Wisconsin. She graduated in 1960 from Oswego Catholic High School. In 1964, Mary married her first husband and father of her three children. The couple moved to Florida in 1969 and settled in North Port in 1970.
Mary started her career with the city of North Port as a bookkeeper. In 1993, she resigned after seventeen years of service as the city's finance director. Mary even served briefly as city manager in 1992, which earned her a mention in "Out of the Wilderness, the First Fifty Years," a book about the history of North Port. Mary finished her career after ten additional years as a tax collector for Sarasota County.
During retirement, Mary became an even more devoted grandmother. Her grandchildren, whom Mary loved unconditionally, were a source of continual joy and happiness. Mary will be greatly missed until we all meet again in God's heavenly kingdom.
Mary's survivors include two daughters (Theresa Nelson of North Port, FL and Debbie McCormick of Land O Lakes, FL); one son (James Leicht of North Port, FL); one step daughter from her second marriage (Monica Henriksen of Westlake Village, CA); one brother (Edward Muntner of Seymour, WI); eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am April 25, 2023 at San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port.
