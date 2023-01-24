Mary Lou Rosanske

Mary Lou Wagner Rosanske, 93, of Port Charlotte, Florida and formerly of Erie, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at her daughter's residence in Georgia.

She was born in Erie on December 29, 1929, a daughter of the late Edward and Gertrude (Vogt) Wagner. She was a 1947 graduate of Strong Vincent High School, then attended St. Vincent School of Nursing. Over her 45-year career, she worked as a registered nurse for 21 years at the GE Medical Center in Erie, from where she retired. She had also worked at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie and for St. Luke's in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church of Erie and St. Maximilian-Kolbe Church of Port Charlotte, Florida. She loved Florida, camping and traveling, loved attending plays and productions with her husband, and above all, she loved her family.


