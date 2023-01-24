Mary Lou Rosanske

Mary Lou Wagner Rosanske, 93, of Port Charlotte, Florida and formerly of Erie, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at her daughter's residence in Georgia.
She was born in Erie on December 29, 1929, a daughter of the late Edward and Gertrude (Vogt) Wagner. She was a 1947 graduate of Strong Vincent High School, then attended St. Vincent School of Nursing. Over her 45-year career, she worked as a registered nurse for 21 years at the GE Medical Center in Erie, from where she retired. She had also worked at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie and for St. Luke's in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church of Erie and St. Maximilian-Kolbe Church of Port Charlotte, Florida. She loved Florida, camping and traveling, loved attending plays and productions with her husband, and above all, she loved her family.
In addition to her parents Mary Lou was preceded in death by her sweetheart of 62 years and husband of 56 years, Donald, who passed in 2007 and a brother: Edward Wagner, and sisters: Audrey Strohmeyer, Virginia Haas, and Donna Denslinger.
She is survived by her five loving daughters, Sandra (Thomas) Roberts of Erie, Cynthia (Ronald) Patton of Braselton, Georgia, Patricia (Charles) Little of Suwanee, Georgia, Laurie (Dave) Schimmel, of Reston, Virginia, and Lisa (Leland) Montgomery, of Erie; 12 granddaughters, 5 grandsons, 17 great granddaughters, 11 great grandsons and 1 great-great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on the family at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, Wintergreen, 2532 Norcross Rd, Erie, Pennsylvania, 16510 on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 from 10 am. until the time of funeral service there at 1 pm.
Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery immediately following. The service will be livestreamed at https://m.facebook.com/BurtonQuinnScott/, In lieu of flowers and memorials donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231 or a charity of your choice.
