Mary “Sandy” Rinehart
Mary “Sandy” Rinehart, born Feb. 8, 1946, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Houston, Texas, after a battle with COVID.
She was affectionately known as “Memom” to all of her grandchildren. A name given to her by her oldest grandson Ryan with whom she shared a special bond. Her artistic soul and passion will live on through him.
She was swept off her feet by her loving husband Terry. They had only been married for a short time and reconnected after many years to share what was likely the time of their lives. As the center of his universe, they traveled together and enjoyed the very essence of life. He affectionately provided her the life she longed for and deserved.
In her professional endeavors, Sandy’s path was one that traced from humble beginnings to the halls of corporate excellence to artistic independence. From her start as a waitress at the Grand Ole Opry, she found her footing and advanced to become a paralegal She worked as a loan officer in Delaware. She moved on to Florida and soon became a self-made entrepreneur and CEO of her own title company.
Sandy was a true renaissance woman. Expressing herself through art. She loved working in the flower gardens and making stunning natural displays that would take your breath away. She was a master with the crochet hook. She was an avid painter and sculptor with a passion for making a variety of pottery and beautiful decorative baskets. Her works were crafted from all natural items. Collected like a treasure hunter she would capture the delicate beauty from the ordinary.
Sandy had a passion for giving that stretched beyond expectations. She dedicated her time to the community on the Chamber of Commerce for the city of Punta Gorda. She coordinated teams of volunteers for the Octagon Animal Sanctuary for many years. She loved her work at Octagon. She made the dearest friends and touched so many lives along the way. She used her skill in the kitchen to make her famous apple dumplings, among other treats. All who were privileged enough to know her were certain to have their heart warmed and their tummies full.
Sandy was truly a remarkable spark in this world. She embraced and lived with every fiber of her soul. We will miss our wife, friend, sister, mother and grandmother. She will live on in each of us in the genuine and special way she touched us all. May the fond memories you shared with Sandy wrap you tightly like a comfy crocheted blanket on a brisk autumn night. May these memories provide you peace, love, and joy because above all that is what Sandy would want for each of us.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents James and Alberta Ford. She is survived by her loving husband Terry Rinehart, her brother, and sister Melvin, and Janet Ford, and three children Gretchen Massey , Gary Seefeldt, and Glenn Seefeldt. Her grandchildren include Ryan, Colin, Riley, Gabriella, Sierra, Aydin, Brianna, and Ellaina, and five great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be planned during the summer months of 2021 with respect to the current pandemic. It will be held in Punta Gorda as she has so many dear friends there. Date and location will be shared with those who were closest to her.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her name to Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary (Punta Gorda, Florida) as this was a cause near and dear to her heart.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.