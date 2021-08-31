Mary Sias Postell was born October 16, 1948 in West Palm Beach, Florida to the late Alonzo (A.W.) and Louise Sias. She went home to be with the Lord on August 30, 2021.
Mary grew up in Clewiston, Florida where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Dennis. They immediately embarked upon a lifetime of ministry, ultimately accepting a pastorate in Punta Gorda, where they served for 22 years as pastors of Abundant Life Assembly of God.
Mary was known for her fashionable flair, her love for God and others, and her distinctive style as an incredibly gifted pianist. She was a woman of prayer, continually praying for needs and inspiring others to do the same. She encouraged people everywhere to serve God and use their gifts and abilities for Him.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Dennis. She is survived by her children, Denny (Pam) Postell and Marla (Eddie) Beyer, her grandchildren, Justin, Dylan, Moriah, and Hannah, great-granddaughters Alice and Aubrey, sister Donna (David) Hodges, and many nieces, nephews, and other loved ones who look forward to seeing her again.
A Funeral Service for Mary will take place on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 10:30 am at Community Life Center; 19048 Edgewater Dr., Port Charlotte, Fla., 33948. A graveside service will take place following the service at 3 p.m. at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clewiston, Fla.
