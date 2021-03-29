Maryann Gillis
On Thursday, March 25, 2021, Maryann Gillis, loving mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother passed away at the age of 88.
She was born Feb. 19, 1933 in West Orange, New Jersey.
She was the loving wife of Ronald Gillis, and mother to Leisha Wellbank and Ronald Gillis Jr., grandmother to Scott Cherry, Brienne Cherry and Kelly Drapeau, great- grandmother to Olivia and Liam Crayton.
She was a sweet and loving person, who loved her family. She loved to sing and dance, and had the biggest, kindest heart.
She will be missed every day.
Funeral arrangements made by National Cremation Society, Port Charlotte, Florida for the family.
