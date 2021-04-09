Matthew Craig Mulligan Sr.
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our loving father, brother, and friend Matthew Craig Mulligan Sr., also known as Craig, 59, of North Port, Florida. He passed away on March 30, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his friends and loved ones at the time of his passing.
He was born on May 7, 1961 in Sleepy Hollow, New York to his late mother Beatrice Hazel Mulligan, and late father James Edward Mulligan.
Craig is survived by his two sons Ashton Mulligan and Matthew Mulligan Jr., Matthew Jr.’s partner Rachel Burnham, his brother James E. Mulligan III and his wife Nancy, and sons James and Mark.
Some of Craig’s passions were music, plants, and animals. Craig taught and performed piano, and worked as a critic for a songwriting association in Connecticut. Craig also worked as a caretaker for plants as well as exotic animals. He was most proud of the plants he hybridized, his educational animal shows, and his contributions to songwriters.
In his free time, Craig enjoyed listening to music, tending to his many plants, watching horror movies, eating cheesecake, and spending time with family. He had a great love for animals, he would save any animal that needed it, whether it be on the side of the road or from a shelter. Craig found peace in taking care of and being surrounded by all his animals. He was also an active member and volunteer at his local church until his illness prevented it.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Craig touched are invited to Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home at 1100 El Jobean Rd Suite 104, Port Charlotte Florida, where visiting hours will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
