It is with great sadness that the family of Matthew “Matt” Neil Clemens announces his tragic passing on June 14, 2021.
Matthew was born in Rochester, New York, on Dec. 18, 1989, to parents Sheryl Ackerman and Robert Clemmons. He lived most his young life in Rochester, and moved to Port Charlotte, Florida, as an adult where his tattoo career took off and met his beloved fiancée, Brittany Lynn Weinrich. Matt was an incredible and dedicated artist. He was a mentor to many aspiring tattoo artists as well. He loved his family, dog Lucy and Reese Peanut Butter Cups.
He is survived by his loving siblings, Robert (Wendi) Lovall, Renee Lovall, Jessica (Anthony) Martinez and Sara Stendardo. Plus, many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Matthew was proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents, Patricia and Harold Petrone; and paternal grandmother, Cinda Amato.
Matthew’s funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. July 10, 2021, at Mother of Sorrows Church, 5000 Mt Read Blvd, Rochester, New York 14612. Followed by a celebration of Matthews’s life from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at 48 MacArthur Road, Rochester, NY 14615. Guest are asked to bring any pictures and memories you have of Matt to share with his family during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that you hug your loved ones and donate to a charity dear to your heart. For more information and to sign his online guestbook visit www.meesonfamily.com.
