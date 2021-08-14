Maurice “Moe” R. Desforge, 85, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Tidwell Hospice House, Port Charlotte, Florida.
Moe was born Dec. 22, 1945 in Fall River, Massachusetts, to the late Homer and Bertha (Thibeault) Desforge.
He was a retired electrician and plumber and a U.S. Army peacetime veteran. Moe was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Punta Gorda, the Knights of Columbus and Rotary Club. He moved to Florida in 1994 from Derry, New Hampshire, and was an avid golfer.
Moe is survived by his loving family: his daughter, Katherine L. Evans of Pembroke, New Hampshire; his son, Dr. David Desforge of Knoxville, Tennessee; step-children, Lee Raaberg, Dominic Raschella, Michael Lewis, Sharon Niner, and Sandy Shade. Grandchildren, David Evans, Patrick Evans, Sarah Merrill, and Ashley Bennink; three great-grandchildren; numerous step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; his brother, Ronald; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia M. Lewis Desforge, who died on Aug. 7, 2020.
Memorial services celebrating Moe’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 28, 2021 St John the Baptist Church in Allenstown, New Hampshire.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950 or Tidewell Hospice. www.tidewellhospice.org
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.
