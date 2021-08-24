Mauricio Castellon, M.D., 77, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Friday, August 20, 2021, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte.
Dr. Castellon was born Aug. 4, 1944, in Leon, Nicaragua to the late Napoleon and Rosa (Vega) Castellon. He graduated Medical School from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Nicaragua and served his Residency in Radiology at Nassau Hospital in Mineola, New York. He has lived in Port Charlotte since 1982. He was the Chief Radiologist at St. Joseph Hospital (now Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte), Radiologist at Fawcett Memorial Hospital and Advanced Imaging in Port Charlotte. Dr. Castellon was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
Survived by his loving family, his wife of 53 years, Maria Castellon of Port Charlotte; a daughter, Yvonne Castellon-Perez of Orlando, Fla.; three sons, Mauricio J. Castellon, M.D. of Melbourne, Fla., Roberto J. Castellon, M.D. of Columbus, Ohio, and David Castellon of Kissimmee, Fla.; a sister, Maria del Rosario Castellon de Gonzalez of Panama, Rep. of Panama; and 13 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 11 a.m., Aug. 27, 2021, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, 1411 Spear St., Port Charlotte, FL 33948.
Private interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to The St. Jude Foundation www.stjude.org
Friends may visit online to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
