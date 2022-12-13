Dr. Mel Moyer, of Port Charlotte, Fla., born in 1933, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, after suffering a stroke this past summer.
A 1950 graduate of West Mahanoy Twp. High School, Shenandoah, Pa. Son of Carril and Prudence Moyer, Mel joined the Air Force during the Korean War and served four years as an intercept radio operator with The Elite Air Force Security Service / Intelligence. His tour of duty included time in Japan, the Pacific Islands, and the Phillipines.
Mel received a B.A. in History from Glassboro State College in New Jersey in 1962, his Masters degree in Psychology from Temple University in Philadelphia, Pa., and Doctorate in Education/Psychology from Rutgers University in 1980.
Dr. Mel Moyer retired as Professor Emeritus from Rowan University (formerly Glassboro State College) after teaching there for 33 years. At Rowan, he also served as a Grievance Chair Person and Negotiator.
Married to Elizabeth (Beth) Moyer for 60 years, he had 3 children, 2 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.
His leisure love was downhill skiing and he often said he felt closest to God and nature while on the slopes. He was also an avid NFL fan.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday December 15, 2022 at 3 p.m., at Kays Ponger Uselton Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel 2405 Harbor Boulevard family and friends will gather from 2 p.m., until the time of the service.
In place of flowers, please donate to the American Stroke Association.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.