Dr. Mel Moyer, of Port Charlotte, Fla., born in 1933, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, after suffering a stroke this past summer.

A 1950 graduate of West Mahanoy Twp. High School, Shenandoah, Pa. Son of Carril and Prudence Moyer, Mel joined the Air Force during the Korean War and served four years as an intercept radio operator with The Elite Air Force Security Service / Intelligence. His tour of duty included time in Japan, the Pacific Islands, and the Phillipines.


