Melissa "Missy" Quinn Smith passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 16, 2022. She was 63 years old. Missy was born in Clearwater, Fla., on April 21, 1958, to Don and Loretta Quinn. For many years, Missy operated Winter Haven Paint & Decorating, providing flooring, paint, wallpaper, and window treatments to thousands of homes in and around Winter Haven. After moving to Englewood, Fla., in 2009 she managed the housekeeping of a few hundred vacation rental homes. Making homes beautiful and welcoming was her passion.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Don Quinn and Loretta Quinn Tucker; and stepfather, Robert Tucker.
She is survived by her sons Josh(Lacy) Smith of Thomasville, Georgia and Cody(Amy) Smith of Babcock Ranch, Fla. Survivors also include her five grandchildren, Marley, Layla, Sydney, Cash and Graydon; her sisters, Robin Quinn Westerman(Mark) of Fishers, Indiana, Tara Quinn Rodwell of Winter Haven, and Tish Quinn Turner(Scott) also of Winter Haven; and many loved nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Heartland Church in Winter Haven from 1-3:30 p.m. All friends and family are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Missy's name to the American Cancer Society.
