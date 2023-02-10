Mrs. Mercedes Ferrer Nocella, of North Port, Fl. passed peacefully early Friday morning. She was the Daughter of the late Rafael Ferrer and Rosario Ramos, born Mercedes Ferrer Ramos on September 23, 1946, in Jerez De La Frontera, Spain. She met the love of her life Francis Paul Nocella in Rota, Spain. They recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary. She worked in the garment industry and was a talented seamstress before her retirement. Mercedes and Frank moved from Scranton, Pennsylvania to North Port in 2000 where they enjoyed spending time in the garden and on the beach, but what she enjoyed most was spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was an amazing Wife, Mother, Abuela, and Sister that touched the hearts of everyone who knew her. Her love of her family was unmeasurable, and she will be greatly missed by all of us.
She is survived by her husband, Francis P. Nocella, a son John C. Nocella and his wife Lori Nocella, Ohio; three daughters, Mary M. Bell and husband John S. Bell, Florida; Mercedes J. Jones and husband Bruce Jones, Georgia; Chari A. Stevens and husband James Stevens, Florida. Two sister Rosario Corona Ferrer, Spain; and Maricarmen Castrejon Guil, Spain; a brother Juan Manuel Ferrer Ramos, Spain; grandchildren, James F. Stevens, Elizabeth F. Stevens, Nicolas B. Jones, Mercedes A. Stevens, Ava L. Nocella, Jack R. Nocella, Lola S. Stevens, Gabriel P. Jones; nieces and nephews both in the United States and in Spain.
The family would like to thank the hardworking nurses of ManorCare, and Continuum Care Hospice of Sarasota for the additional comfort, care and support of Mercedes.
The funeral will be a private service, at the family's convenience. Donations to the San Pedro's church food pantry or to the Alzheimer's Association can be given in lieu of Flowers.
