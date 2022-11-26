Merle "Jean" Moenning , 88, of Punta Gorda, Florida was born on May 26, 1934, in Vincennes, Indiana to Clark and Dorothy Johnson, and passed away into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Monday, November 21, 2022, at ShorePoint Health-Port Charlotte.
Jean was the oldest of 4 children; sister, Betty Farmer; brother, Marvin Johnson (deceased), and younger sister, Judy Lindsey. Jean was a loving and devoted wife to John for 67 years, as well as a wonderful mother to 5 children: John Moenning (Teri), Steve Moenning, Susan Janz (Tim), David (Debbie), Danny (Michelle). She was also a proud grandmother to 10 grandchildren; Ashlee Moenning, Kilee Jansen (Tim), John Moenning, Anne Talbot (Andrew), Emily Moenning, Melanie Moenning, Whitney Bishop (Mike), Tyler Janz (Karen), Andrew Moenning (Christin), Taylor Moenning (Rachel); Jacob Moenning, Caden Moenning, and Jaxson Moenning, and 6 great grandchildren; Kinlee, Adlee, Blakelee, Ruthie, Amelia, and Madison.
Jean is remembered as a dedicated follower of Jesus Christ; an inspiring, loving wife and mother; a fun-loving and witty "mom-mom"; a fierce Euchre card player who always enjoyed playing the winning card, and the "Gorilla Glue" of the family as she kept everyone together. Several highlights of Jean's life include receiving her nursing degree from Vincennes, Indiana, and serving as a Registered Nurse for 20+ years. She was integral in managing her husband John's surgical practice in both Greenfield, Indiana and Punta Gorda, Florida. Additionally, as a short-term medical missionary to Zaire, Africa and Bolivia, South America Jean is remembered for her ability to interact with people in their medical care, for sharing her heart and knowledge to restore health and wholeness, and as a witness to her Lord and Savior, Jesus. Jean's time on the mission field proved to have a long-lasting impact, not only on she and John, but also their children in terms of shaping their lives to serve God and those He loves.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. at New Life Church, 505 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, Florida 33950. Private interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte, Florida.
Flowers are welcomed in Jean's memory, or memorial contributions in her memory to Samaritan's Purse International www.smaraitanspurse.org
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Punta Gorda Chapel.
