Merle Jean Moenning

Merle "Jean" Moenning , 88, of Punta Gorda, Florida was born on May 26, 1934, in Vincennes, Indiana to Clark and Dorothy Johnson, and passed away into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Monday, November 21, 2022, at ShorePoint Health-Port Charlotte.

Jean was the oldest of 4 children; sister, Betty Farmer; brother, Marvin Johnson (deceased), and younger sister, Judy Lindsey. Jean was a loving and devoted wife to John for 67 years, as well as a wonderful mother to 5 children: John Moenning (Teri), Steve Moenning, Susan Janz (Tim), David (Debbie), Danny (Michelle). She was also a proud grandmother to 10 grandchildren; Ashlee Moenning, Kilee Jansen (Tim), John Moenning, Anne Talbot (Andrew), Emily Moenning, Melanie Moenning, Whitney Bishop (Mike), Tyler Janz (Karen), Andrew Moenning (Christin), Taylor Moenning (Rachel); Jacob Moenning, Caden Moenning, and Jaxson Moenning, and 6 great grandchildren; Kinlee, Adlee, Blakelee, Ruthie, Amelia, and Madison.


Load entries