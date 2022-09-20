Micah McCord Botts, 63, of North Port, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born on July 11, 1959, to Thomas B. and Margaret Botts in Jacksonville, Fla.

Micah has been a member of our community since 1998. He was honored to serve countless families as a Funeral Director with Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home for over 20 years. Since the age of 7, Micah was passionate about playing golf. You would often find him putting down the hallway at work or spending his days off on the green. His ringtone made it clear he was a loyal FSU football fan and he cherished his Tampa Bay Bucs.

Load entries