Micah McCord Botts, 63, of North Port, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born on July 11, 1959, to Thomas B. and Margaret Botts in Jacksonville, Fla.
Micah has been a member of our community since 1998. He was honored to serve countless families as a Funeral Director with Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home for over 20 years. Since the age of 7, Micah was passionate about playing golf. You would often find him putting down the hallway at work or spending his days off on the green. His ringtone made it clear he was a loyal FSU football fan and he cherished his Tampa Bay Bucs.
Micah was a lover of fine cigars, a whiskey connoisseur, and quite the poker player. Most importantly, Micah was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. For those who were lucky enough to know him, remember his boisterous laugh when you are feeling sad, his concern and kindness when you needed a friend, and his willingness to stand beside you throughout the years, forever and always.
Micah will be deeply missed by his wife and best friend of 20 years Dawn Botts; son Kyle Botts of Colorado Springs, Colo.; stepchildren Amanda Jo Masek of Troy, Mich., and Tyler Masek of Nashville, Tenn.; brother Wade Botts of Oklahoma; sisters Ellen Smith of Orlando, Fla., Laura Gwinn of Annapolis, Md., and Linda Henry of Osteen, Fla.; and granddaughter Hollie of North Port, Fla. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
At Micah's request, there will be a party in his honor at 4 p.m., on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Port Charlotte Golf Course. With respect, due to the safety of our guests, we request the event to be an adult only occasion.
