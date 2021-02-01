Michael Alan Moses, 67, passed away on Jan. 28, 2021 in North Port, Florida. Mike was born on Sept. 12, 1953 in El Paso, Texas to his parents, Walter Fleming Moses Jr. and Ellen Williams Moses.
He graduated from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) with majors in both math and physics. He obtained a master’s degree in physics from the University of Maryland. He was a captain in the signal corps division of the United States Army, serving as a computer programmer.
He went to work for a number of years for Raytheon. He then did software engineering for one of NASA’s 4 great observations, Chandra.
Mike was a 4th degree officer in the San Pedro Assembly #3163 of the Knights of Columbus, serving in the position of the outer sentinel. He was also a 3rd degree Knight with the officer position of the 2nd year Trustee in the Knights of Columbus Council #7997.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Gayle Samar Moses; Brother, Hal Moses; Sister, Susan Bonvini; Uncle, Weldon Dinkel; Aunts, Hazel Dinkel, Lillian Barton, Christine Martin; 4 nieces and 1 nephew.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter Fleming Moses Jr and Ellen Williams Moses; Aunt, Stella Agee.
A Funeral Mass will be held at San Pedro Catholic Church on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at noon. Committal Service will follow at Sarasota National Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.