Michael Daniel Clemente, Jr.
Michael Daniel Clemente, Jr., child of God, loving and dearly loved husband, father, grandfather and friend to so many died on April 8, 2021 after a long battle with liver disease.
This quiet, strong, kind-hearted, loyal, caring, funny and gentle man with a heart of gold was deeply loved and cherished by family and friends. He had a sense of humor that never quit, even through most of his almost year-long illness. Through the years he has served us all in big and small ways – making us laugh, preparing amazing meals with tender loving care, listening patiently, watching out and being there for us all.
Michael was born in Providence, Rhode Island, on Dec. 19, 1947 and grew up in Newburgh, New York. He graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1964, was accepted at Paul Smith’s College for Forestry, but then enlisted and served for four years in the U.S. Navy (1966 to 1970, as an aviation mechanic) and later earned an A.A. Degree in Business from Harriman College in New York. In his Navy days, he enjoyed working on and building race cars, racing (especially on dirt tracks) and was a lifelong passionate NASCAR fan. Most of all he loved being with family and friends. He enjoyed being outside – hiking in the mountains and woods, fishing and searching for shells at the beach, kayaking, fossil hunting, treasure hunting. He appreciated antiques and learning about them. He loved all kinds of music and live theater. Here in Charlotte County, Michael worked with his father and brother in a family-owned portable sanitation business for over 23 years, providing excellent, friendly service.
Michael’s parents (both deceased) are Michael D. Clemente, Sr. and Ruth Eleanor Tompkins.
Michael is survived by his wife of almost 39 years (May 10), Martha Turner Clemente, his four children – Chris (Jenny) Clemente, P.C.; Melissa Clemente, Newburgh, New York; Justin (Brooke) Clemente, Hagerstown, Maryland; Gabriella (Ryan) Nolan, St. Petersburg, Florida – and 10 precious grandchildren, his brother, Steve (Brenda) Clemente, McAlpin, Florida; his sister Laurie (Mike) Chikeles, Wallkill, New York and nieces and nephews.
A service celebrating Michael’s life is planned for Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd, P.C.. If you wish to give a gift in memory/honor of Michael, the family requests that gifts be made in Michael’s name to the American Liver Foundation (liverfoundation.org – see How you can help), First Alliance Church of P.C., Tidewell Hospice of C.C., the Animal Welfare League of C.C. or the Peace River Wildlife Center.
Thanking God for this man who has blessed our lives in so many ways, for every moment we had together, and for all of the special people who have helped him and us through this time.
Please visit www.kayspongerpc.com to extend condolences, share a memory or leave a message for the family.
