Michael Mossman, CDR, US Public Health Service, Retired, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Englewood Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Florida, with his loving wife, Donna, at his side.
Michael was born in Lynn, Mass., to Edward and Agnes (McLaughlin) Mossman. His 28-year career in Uniform Services began after he graduated from Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody, MA, when he enlisted in 1968 for four years in the US Navy. He attended Great Lakes Naval Hospital Corps School and was awarded Academic Honors. After completing his Navy enlistment, he attended Bridgeport (CT) University with the GI Bill and achieved a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. He then continued his career in the US Navy Nurse Corps for nine more years and subsequently completed his career in the US Public Health Service.
During his first Navy enlistment, Michael met and later married Navy Nurse LT Donna Schneeman of Cincinnati, Ohio, when they were both stationed at the Philadelphia Naval Hospital. He always said that Donna had the most beautiful green eyes and was the love of his life! The couple enjoyed many adventures at many duty stations and in retirement throughout their 51 years of marriage. They retired to Englewood, Fla., and loved swimming, boating, and fishing in Lemon Bay and the Gulf of Mexico with family and friends.
Michael maintained a strong connection to his New England roots and enjoyed visiting there whenever possible. Imagine his surprise to find that QB Tom Brady of his beloved New England Patriots moved to the Buccaneers of Florida so Michael could continue to cheer for him!
Michael and Donna raised two amazing children, Daniel and Michelle, who gamely joined in all their parent's adventures, and sometimes caused many of them!
Throughout his life Michael always cared for others and easily connected with everyone he met. He was so proud of his children and son-in-law, and he immensely enjoyed being a grandpa to his two grandsons.
Michael is survived by his devoted wife, Donna, son Daniel Edward Mossman, daughter Michelle Elizabeth Bair (husband Jeremy), and his awesome Bair grandsons, Mathew (age 6) and Nathan (age 3), of Houston, Texas. Other survivors include Michael's three loving sisters, Ellen Oulundsen of Ponta Vedra, Fla., Trisha Mossman, and Karen Lebro, both of Massachusetts; and Donna's brother, David (wife Holly) Schneeman of Sherrills Ford, N.C., as well as all his nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. They will always love him and remember how much he loved them.
A Military Honors ceremony and Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date at Sarasota National Cemetery, FL. Memorial contributions can be made to St Jude Children's Hospital: https://www.stjude.org or Bishop Fenwick High School: https://www.fenwick.org or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care of Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services: Website: https://www.lemonbayfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.