Michael Francis Robinson

Michael Francis Robinson Jr., 38, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte.

Michael was born August 27, 1984, in Scranton, Pa., to Michael F. Robinson Sr. and Jacquelyn (nee Messarosh) Davis and moved to Port Charlotte 31 years ago from Scranton. He attended Charlotte High School and was a graduate of the Academy. Michael loved fishing, boating, drawing, landscaping, and any kind of outdoor activity. He especially loved to make others laugh to which he was incredibly good at. Michael will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Load entries