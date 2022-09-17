Michael Francis Robinson Jr., 38, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte.
Michael was born August 27, 1984, in Scranton, Pa., to Michael F. Robinson Sr. and Jacquelyn (nee Messarosh) Davis and moved to Port Charlotte 31 years ago from Scranton. He attended Charlotte High School and was a graduate of the Academy. Michael loved fishing, boating, drawing, landscaping, and any kind of outdoor activity. He especially loved to make others laugh to which he was incredibly good at. Michael will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Michael is survived by his beautiful daughters, Chloe Robinson and Dakota Hines, both of Port Charlotte; loving father and step-mother, Michael Sr. and Barbara Robinson of Port Charlotte; beloved mother and step-father, Jacquelyn and Jose Davis of Shawnee, Kan.; sister, Krystle (Tony) Earnest of Punta Gorda; step-sister, Tori Davis of Overland Park, Kan.; grandmother, Gladys Gallagher of Port Charlotte; aunt, Judy Robinson of Port Charlotte; uncle, David Messarosh of Moscow, Pa.; nieces, Alyssa and Kaitlyn Earnest of Punta Gorda; and cousins, Mark Sr., Maury, Mark Jr., and Emilee Schelm, as well as his loving fiancé, Jaime Yell, all of Port Charlotte. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Richard and Mildred Messarosh and grandfather, Gerald Robinson, and step-grandfather, John Gallagher.
A Memorial Mass will be offered at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 21505 Augusta Avenue in Port Charlotte. Inurnment will follow.
Donations may be made in loving memory of Michael to Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic, 21297 Olean Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
