Michael J. Burich, 73, of Port Charlotte, Florida, a wonderful man who left us way to soon, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte after a brief battle with lung cancer.
Michael was born in Akron, Ohio on February 11, 1950, to James and Roberta (née-Bolin) Burich. He attended John R. Buchtel where he was an honor student as well as playing varsity basketball. He served as a Little League baseball coach and was well known for playing guitar in local bands.
Michael moved to Florida following graduation from the University of Akron and had an active career in sales. He was the former General Manager of Thornton Nissan/Dodge and later served as pre-owned sales manager for Cramer Toyota. Michael was always ready to take a cruise, destination unimportant.
He will be forever missed by his wife, Karen (née-Murabito), stepson and daughter-in-law, Brendon and Chandra Wolcott, grandchildren Julliana, Ariana, Sophia, Ryleigh and Eli, all of Venice, FL; his sister, Rosalie Ballway of Canton, OH, brother, Kenneth Burich of Copley, OH; nephew, Mike Ballway, niece, Barbara (née-Ballway) and husband Sam Topoleski also of Ohio. Michael was preceded in death by his parents James and Roberta Burich.
His passing leaves so many people heartbroken. Please consider donating to the Animal Welfare League of Port Charlotte or Salvation Army, in lieu of flowers.
A Memorial gathering to celebrate Michael's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Roberson Funeral Home located at 2151 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte, FL.
Friends may visit online at robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.