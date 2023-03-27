Michael J. Burich, 73, of Port Charlotte, Florida, a wonderful man who left us way to soon, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte after a brief battle with lung cancer.

Michael was born in Akron, Ohio on February 11, 1950, to James and Roberta (née-Bolin) Burich. He attended John R. Buchtel where he was an honor student as well as playing varsity basketball. He served as a Little League baseball coach and was well known for playing guitar in local bands.


