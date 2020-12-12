Schimp

Michael J. Schimp

Michael J. “Mike” Schimp, 76, a resident of Punta Gorda, Florida, since 1992, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, due to an extended illness.

Mike was born on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 1944, in Clarion, Pennsylvania, to Fred B. and Bernice Schimp. A retired supervisor for Eastman Kodak, Mike, a former resident of Holley, New York, enjoyed spending time outdoors in the sunshine, gardening, family gatherings, visiting with friends and pampering his many loved pets.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Bernice; a brother, Fred N. Schimp; and nephews, Nicholas DiNunzio and David Schimp. Mike is survived by his long-time friend and companion, Jim Sweezy; sisters, Mary (Spouse Nick) DiNunzio, Judy Schimp, Margaret (Spouse Mike) Reding and Vicki (Spouse Doug) Susol. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

No viewing or funeral services are planned at this date and time. A memorial service celebrating Mike’s life followed by Committal will be held at a later date at the families convenience.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.

Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Punta Gorda Chapel.


