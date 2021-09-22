Michael Joseph D’Amico, age 82, of Sun City Center, Florida passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021. Michael was born October 6, 1938.
Although he was originally from Bagheria, Sicily, Michael grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y. He raised his family in Long Island, N.Y., moved to Punta Gorda, Fla., in 1985, and last resided in Sun City Center, Fla.
Michael was the owner of Punta Gorda Italian Bakery, Champagne Estates Development Co. M.J.D. Electric Inc., and JoMar Electric.
He served in the US Army for eight years, was a Eucharistic minister at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda, was a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City Center. He loved to fish and hunt.
He helped many friends and relatives in his life; and loved them all dearly.
Michael leaves Marie, his wife of 60 years, and five children; daughter Denise Picininni, and husband Chris, son Michael and wife Dawn, son Paul, and wife Nicole, son Anthony, and wife Jennifer, daughter Tamela and fiancé Eric. Additionally, seven grandchildren; Corey and wife Maria, Paul (PJ), Nicholas, John, Michael and Luke. Brother Joseph D’Amico and Peggy, along with many nieces and nephews and in-laws that he loved as siblings. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Enza D’Amico, and sister Frances Murphy.
A funeral mass for Michael will be held Friday, September 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 702 Valley Forge Blvd, Sun City Center, FL 33573.
