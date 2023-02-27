Passed away peacefully in his sleep. Friday February 10th, 2023
Michael was born February 27th, 1946, in Co. Laois Ireland
To the late Patrick and Margaret Larkin. Michael was one of nine children.
Michael married Phyllis O' Rourke on March 29th, 1969.
Michael lived in Dublin Ireland with his wife Phyllis and five children Michael Jr. Patrick, Brendan, Philomena and Michelle, Michael was self-employed prominent Architects and property Consultant in Ireland.
Michael Phyllis and their five teenagers emigrated to New England, USA in 1989.
Michael continued working with his family, owners of Larkin& Larkin Real Estate, Property Consultant and architectural design.
Michael and Phyllis retired to Port Charlotte Florida in 2004.
Where they lived with their daughter Philomena and her two children Leah and Jack.
Michael & Phyllis were active owners of two childcare facilities Chutes N' Ladders/ Chutes N' Ladders 2.
Michael was quick to share and teach his children how to be respectful and know the value of working hard all his Children are self employed and powerful people thanks to a wonderful Dad.
Michael has passed on all his great stories and knowledge to his children and their spouses, especially to his 15 grandchildren.
Michael was devoted to his catholic religion and the rosary.
Michael believed always to give back to your community, this was his way of life. he was active in volved in his church at St. Maximillian Kolbe
There will be a memorial mass on March 3rd, 2023, at St. Maximillian Kolbe at 11am.
