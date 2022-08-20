Michael "Mike" D. Sims

Michael D. Sims "Mike", 63, of Harbour Heights, Fla., passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 7, 2022.
Mike was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and moved to Charlotte County in 1961. He graduated from Charlotte High School.
He retired this past February as a Right of Way Inspector for Charlotte County.
As a result of Mike's passion for muscle cars he traveled extensively, always on the hunt for the perfect and cleanest car. He enjoyed the "hunt" as much as he did owning them. He was a member of NHRA in his younger years and enjoyed drag racing at many different tracks. Then he discovered fast boats and began racing them. He made countless friends as a result of his passion for beautiful cars and boats. He never met a stranger and was truly a man of his word.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved mother Patricia Ann Lindsey, stepfather Latney "Junie" Lindsey, father Carl R. Sims. Mike is survived by his loving wife, Theresa "Terri" Sims, his brother Jeff Lindsey (Laurie); nephews, Justin Lindsey, Joshua (Michelle) Lindsey; stepmother Jay Sims; aunt & uncle Micki & Jerry Spears; niece Amy Morgan; nephews Austin Howard and Steven "Tre" Holmes and many great-nieces and nephews; and his little "Cutie Pie".
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Harbour Heights Event Center located at 2530 Harbour Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33983 from 1 - 4 P.M.
Because of Mike's love of animals in lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider donating to the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte, FL 33980
