Michael Ray Dixon
Michael Ray Dixon “White Bike Mike”, passed away Feb. 22, 2021, of kidney failure at Tidewell Hospice. He was born Oct. 15, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois.
Moved to Englewood, Florida, in 1978. He was a member of Abate, Smokey River Mudders Club and the Jaycees. Mike as passionate about Fords (especially trucks), Harley’s, old vehicles, music, and helping others. He was a friend to all and always willing to help anyone in need, day or night. He worked for Englewood Disposal and from there went to Advantage Transportation widening Placida Road. He retired in 2017.
He is survived by Dan Dixon (Betty) brother, Cathy Zeadker (Parner), daughters in heart, Amber Wirth, Chellie Bienash, Crystal Knight, Johanna Zalopany, and Jessica Skinner, as well as many friends, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He is proceeded in death by father Ray Dixon, mother Florence Hester, and stepfather Earl Hester.
Celebration of life will be March 13, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Indian Mound Park 210 Winson Ave., Englewood, FL 34223.
