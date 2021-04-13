Michael Schwesinger
Michael Schwesinger, 80, passed away March 27, 2021. He was born to Allen and Margaret Schwesinger on Dec. 3, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan, and grew up in Ferndale, Michigan where he graduated from high school, went to junior college then enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1959. He trained to be a Medical Corpsman with the U.S. Marine Corps. After his Service duties ended in 1965, he became an Allstate agent, retiring in 1994. Loving golf, he and his wife moved to Port Charlotte, Florida where they could golf year round.
Michael is survived by his wife of 56 years Sherrill, daughter Laura Claeys (David), son David Schwesinger (Julie), grandchildren Shawn, Brent, and Jodi Schwesinger; as well as brothers Richard, Gary and Jerry.
A private burial will be held at a Michigan National Cemetery this summer.
