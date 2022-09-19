Michael Thomas Ezzell

Michael Thomas Ezzell was born Thursday, September 29, 1949, in Tampa, Fla. He was preceded in death by by his parents Jack (John F.) Ezzell and J. Agnes Miller.

Mike graduated from H. B. Plant High School in 1967 and the University of South Florida in 1971, both in Tampa. On September 8,1972 Mike married the love of his life, Linda Lojinger, in Coral Gables, Fla. They enjoyed 50 wonderful years together. They have three children and nine grandchildren: son Michael & Melissa with Mason, Sawyer, Levi and Adeline; daughter Kristin & Fred Abramowski with Paige and Amelia; and daughter Jennifer Gieraltowski with John Lee, Byron Lee and Ellen Gieraltowski.

