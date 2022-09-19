Michael Thomas Ezzell was born Thursday, September 29, 1949, in Tampa, Fla. He was preceded in death by by his parents Jack (John F.) Ezzell and J. Agnes Miller.
Mike graduated from H. B. Plant High School in 1967 and the University of South Florida in 1971, both in Tampa. On September 8,1972 Mike married the love of his life, Linda Lojinger, in Coral Gables, Fla. They enjoyed 50 wonderful years together. They have three children and nine grandchildren: son Michael & Melissa with Mason, Sawyer, Levi and Adeline; daughter Kristin & Fred Abramowski with Paige and Amelia; and daughter Jennifer Gieraltowski with John Lee, Byron Lee and Ellen Gieraltowski.
Mike began a career in commercial banking in 1974 serving in various positions in banks in Tampa, Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte that have all been amalgamated into other banks. Mike retired from banking in 2011 after the sale of National Bank of Southwest Florida where he served as Chairman of the Board and President. After retirement Mike and Linda made their home in Sapphire Valley in the mountains of Western North Carolina.
Mike is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren above and his sister A. Carol with Richard Harrison of Land O' Lakes, Fla., and his brother John with Rena Ezzell of Braselton, Ga.
"I would like to be remembered as a Godly man, a good husband, grandfather, dad, sibling, in law, uncle, cousin and friend. I loved my wife, my whole family and I was blessed with many good friends throughout my life. I thank all of my family and friends for sharing time with me. I cherish the time spent with all of you. All of the other things of this earth don't matter." -Mike
Services will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022, at St. Jude Catholic Church, Sapphire, NC. Meet and greet with the family from 9:30 -10:30 followed by a funeral mass. Interment of ashes to follow at Howerrd Family Cemetery. Lunch with the family will be held following interment, details to be shared via Cavin-Cook Funeral Home website.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, NC is serving the Ezzell family.
