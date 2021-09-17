Mildred Elizabeth Cochran

Mildred “Millie” Elizabeth Cochran, 90, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Mildred was born July 1, 1931, in Chelsea, Massachusetts. She is the daughter of Francis and MaryAnn Lake. She married James Edward Cochran Sr. on July 7, 1957, in Somerville, Massachusetts.
Millie or Aunt Millie, as she was often referred to, was a homemaker and foster mother to more than 200 children. Massachusetts, by order of Gov. Edward J. King in 1982, presented her with a citation “IN GRATEFUL APPRECIATION OF YOUR EFFORTS IN PROVIDING A STABLE HOME ENVIRONMENT FOR FOSTER CHILDREN.”
Her love for her family was evident as was her love for every child she cared for. She opened her home and her heart to everyone she met. Millie was an avid knitter. She took great pride in making Christmas stockings for family, friends and people she met along the way. This is her legacy. Millie was blessed with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, James E. Cochran, Jr. (Olga), Karen Beaver (Tony), Wayne Cochran (Reba), John Cochran (Sandy), MaryAnn Zemke (Roger), Laura Gray (Timothy), Ruth Stanley (Richard), Mark Cochran (Melissa), William Cochran and Anne Greene (Jay). She is predeceased by siblings, Mary Skaggs, Francis Lake and Alberta Sherwood.
Services for Millie will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 24, 2021 at St. James Episcopal Church, Port Charlotte.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at the Woodlawn Cemetery, in Everett, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the “My Stuff Bags Foundation” at www.mystuffbags.org. This foundation helps children in need.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kayspongerpc.com for the Cochran family.
