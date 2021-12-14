Mildred Louise McLeggan, age 98, died Saturday, December 11, 2021, at her home in Port Charlotte, Fla.
Mildred was born July 25, 1923, in St. Catherine, Jamaica, to the late Julius and Mary Ann Gazader. She immigrated to New York City, N.Y., in 1968. She was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse and worked at Goldwater Memorial Hospital on Roosevelt Island, N.Y., for 20 years. She moved to Port Charlotte, in 1998 with her late husband, Ernest McLeggan, who died in 1995. Mildred was a faithful member of the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church. Mildred was a member of the St. John's Ambulance Brigade in Jamaica. The St. John's Ambulance Brigade provides volunteer services to the community assisting those who are infirmed and who cannot take care of themselves. Her brothers Joseph and George Gazader both preceded her in death. Joseph Gazader served in the British Royal Air Force during World War II and George Gazader was a dedicated father and husband. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, and cooking for her loving family.
She is survived by her loving family, a daughter, Judy Rivera of Buffalo Grove, Ill., and grandson, Ernest Rivera of Austin, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte, FL, 33948. Visitation at the church will be from 10 a.m., Friday until service time.
Entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte, FL.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
