Mildred Viola Wischnowsky

Mildred V. "Millie" (Ireland-Norberg) Wischnowsky of Englewood, Fla., passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
She was born June 3, 1932 in East Providence, R.I. She was the daughter of the late Frederick and Elsa (Larsson) Norberg.
Millie was the wife of the late Richard J. Wischnowsky and the late George (Mickey) Ireland.
She worked at the former Englehard in Plainville, Mass., for 21 years before retiring in 1988, vacationing in Rhode Island for the summer months.
Millie was a member of the Englewood United Methodist Church in Englewood. She and Dick ran the "Fun Bunch" at EUMC for four years and worked the pancake breakfast for about 10 years. She was also a member of the Church of the Master in Onleyville, R.I., for 20 years as well as the First Baptist Church in Pawtucket, R.I., for 40 years. She and her first husband taught Round Dancing in Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts area for 15 years. (1955-1970). Millie was also a 25-year member of the Eastern Star, Providence Chapter #1 and Honorary Member of Martha Washington Chapter #18 She also volunteered at the Englewood Community Care Clinic since its beginning in January 2011 until 2008.
Survivors include her daughter: Linda Lyons (Jay) of Canton, Conn.; her son: David Ireland (Lisa) of Punta Gorda, Fla.; two stepdaughters: Sandra Andrew (Leland) of Saunderstown, R.I.; Holly Cole (Kevin) of Cranston, R.I.; a stepson: Richard Wischnowsky (Karen) of Cranston, R.I.; five grandchildren, five step-grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She has a brother John from Fancy Gap, Va.; one sister: Nancy Huling (Richard) from Keystone Heights, Fla. She was preceded in death by a step-granddaughter Mellissa Andrew.
She was also survived by her dear friend and companion: Paul Rockwell.
A Memorial Service will be held at Englewood United Methodist Church Doan Chapel on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 11 a.m.
Burial will be private in Plainville, MA at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CdLS Foundation (Cornelia de Lange Syndrome Foundation, Inc.) 30 Tower Lane #400 Avon, CT 06001 in honor of Luke Lyons.
Englewood Community Funeral Home and Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.englewoodfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.