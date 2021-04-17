Molly Biggs Templin
Molly Biggs Templin, 72, a resident of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Florida, after battling heart and kidney disease for six months.
Molly, treasured wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend, was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Wednesday, June 30, 1948, where she resided until moving to Punta Gorda with her husband, Henry, in 2003. Molly was the Secretary Treasurer of C.F. Biggs Co., a business founded by her father and continued by Henry. She was a dedicated homemaker and mother to all, many neighborhood kids spending more time at the Templins' than their own homes. She was affectionately referred to as “the feeder.” For Molly food was love. She was an outgoing, affectionate, fun woman who loved adventure — from sailing the B.V.I. and diving the Cayman Islands to hunting, fishing, golfing, boating and water skiing. She was a member of the D.A.R. (Daughters of the American Revolution,) Shreveport Power Squadron, Isles Yacht Club and the Punta Gorda Car Club. She volunteered at the Peace River Wildlife Center. She loved games, including Mexican Train with the Isle-ettes, and she was a diehard LSU Tiger fan. Molly’s greatest pride and joy were her children and grandchildren. She shared her joy of cooking with them and raised them to be loving, kind and generous. Molly loved parties and celebrations, people were instantly drawn to her southern accent, her infectious laugh and her childlike spirit.
Molly met the love of her life, her soulmate, Henry, while attending Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana. Henry and Molly celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last August.
Molly was preceded in death by her parents, Geneva Williamson Biggs and Charles F. Biggs; her sister, Linda Sue Lumus; and her brother, Rick Biggs. Survivors include her husband, Henry R. Templin; her children, Paul Templin and wife Julie of Bossier City, Louisiana, Katherine Templin Culbert and husband JD Culbert, of Tampa, Florida, and Matthew Templin, of Austin, Texas; her beloved red lab, Lucy; four grandchildren, Desmond and Casey Culbert and William and Vivian Templin; step-daughter, Debbie Recio and husband Charlie of Houston, Texas; niece, Melinda Lumus Buchanan; and nephews, Christian and Derick Biggs.
Memorial Services celebrating the life of Molly will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 215 Mary St., Punta Gorda.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the American Heart Association and the National Kidney Foundation.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.
