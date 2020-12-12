Cook

 Cook

Mona B. Cook

Mona B. Cook, 83, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Nov. 28, 2020, in Clarksville, Tennessee. She was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to parents John and Martha Haupt.

Mona spent most of her adult life in the service and hospitality industry, serving others with a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye. Always the first to offer to help, always one to share what she had, always ready with a witty retort. And no one could tell a story quite like Mona.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Cook; and her youngest son, Delmar Ligon Morris. She is survived by her daughter, Patty Jean Cornell; and two sons, Fred H. Morris and James Phillip Morris; as well as four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Friends and colleagues may join the family for a memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.


