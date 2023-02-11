Muriel Nelson

Muriel Joan (Kingsley) Nelson, age 92, recently passed away peacefully in her sleep near Englewood, Florida. She was born in Hartford, CT to her parents, Benjamin and Katherine Kingsley. She graduated from Weaver High School and Hillyer College. She shared her life for the last 70 years with her loving husband, Frederick, who survives her. Together, they lived in Avon, CT, Block Island, RI and most recently reside in Englewood, FL.
Muriel is survived by her elder son, Craig, his wife, Maria, and their children, Dustyn and Victoria. She is also survived by son, Eric with his wife, Claire, and their children Cassidy, Kirsten and Braedon.
Muriel's greatest joy was raising her family in Avon. Concurrently, she helped run the home horticultural nursery, worked as a teacher's assistant in the local school system and participated in church and garden club activities. She also provided for her family by canning and freezing produce from a sizeable home garden. Muriel continued her love of gardening by training as a Master Gardener and working with the local garden club on Block Island where she was a member of the women's auxiliary of the American Legion and was a member and regular attendee at Harbor Baptist Church.
Muriel enjoyed travel to over 25 countries with her husband and friends for over 20 years after their retirements. During that time Muriel and Fred also made time to attend the births of their grandchildren in Pennsylvania, Oregon and Connecticut and then visit regularly. Most recently, Muriel and Fred settled down as "snow birds" and split seasons between their RI and FL homes where they participated in Nature Conservancy outings and enjoyed local theatre and musical concerts.
A celebration of Muriel's life is being planned for Block Island during 2023. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Block Island Medical Center, PO Box 919, Block Island, RI 02807.
