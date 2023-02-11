Muriel Nelson

Muriel Joan (Kingsley) Nelson, age 92, recently passed away peacefully in her sleep near Englewood, Florida. She was born in Hartford, CT to her parents, Benjamin and Katherine Kingsley. She graduated from Weaver High School and Hillyer College. She shared her life for the last 70 years with her loving husband, Frederick, who survives her. Together, they lived in Avon, CT, Block Island, RI and most recently reside in Englewood, FL.

Muriel is survived by her elder son, Craig, his wife, Maria, and their children, Dustyn and Victoria. She is also survived by son, Eric with his wife, Claire, and their children Cassidy, Kirsten and Braedon.


