Myrna Stockman Nagel

Myrna Stockman Nagel, 92, Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of West Seneca, New York, died Feb. 26, 2021. No visitation is planned. A memorial Mass to be held at a later date.

Myrna was predeceased by husband, Charles B. Nagel. Survived by sister, Benita Stockman Maio; and two grandchildren, Anne and Paul Trawinski.

Englewood Community Funeral Home Cremation Services handled arrangements.

