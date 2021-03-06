Myrna Stockman Nagel
Myrna Stockman Nagel, 92, Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of West Seneca, New York, died Feb. 26, 2021. No visitation is planned. A memorial Mass to be held at a later date.
Myrna was predeceased by husband, Charles B. Nagel. Survived by sister, Benita Stockman Maio; and two grandchildren, Anne and Paul Trawinski.
Englewood Community Funeral Home Cremation Services handled arrangements.
