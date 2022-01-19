Nancy Dorothea Annecone, 77, died Monday, January 17, 2022, at her home in Englewood, Fla., surrounded by her loved ones. She had been battling pancreatic cancer and fought a good fight for 3 long years.
Nancy was born in Detroit, Mich., and moved to Sarasota, Fla., during her elementary school years and graduated from Sarasota High School in 1962. After graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Steve. They spent a few years in Indianapolis, Ind., and Sarasota, before moving to Englewood, and making it their forever home for the past 50+ years.
Nancy was the domestic CEO of her home. She ran a tight ship but was loved by ALL!! The most important thing to her was her family, her furry kids, and her friends. In her younger years, she loved being involved in the community (Young Woman's Club), volunteering at Englewood Elementary, and chaperoning her girls' school events. She loved great music and dancing, dinners out with family/friends, shopping, playing the lottery, talking to and feeding all of her furry friends inside and outside her home. She touched so many lives and was loved by all who knew.
She leaves behind her husband of 58 years, Steve Annecone (Englewood), and daughter, Lisa Annecone (Englewood), and 'adopted' daughters Tara Dunn (Bradenton, Fla.) and Shelley Rafaniello (Venice, Fla). She is preceded in death by her father, Melville Daubert; mother, Betty June Daubert; and brothers Mel and Dennis Daubert.
Her BEAUTIFUL smile will be greatly missed by ALL!!
Services will be held Saturday, January 22nd at the Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 East Dearborn St., Englewood, FL 34223. Open visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with her memorial service immediately following at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Pancreatic Cancer (PANCAN).
We will be walking in her honor during the national PURPLESTRIDE TAMPA BAY 2022 on Saturday, April 30, 2022, to raise money and awareness to fight this horrible disease. Please feel free to use the link below to make a donation in her honor.
