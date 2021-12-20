Nancy Lauer

Nancy (Towne, Barnes) Lauer, 83 of Port Charlotte, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 10, 2021, surrounded by the love of her Family.
Nancy was born in Massachusetts to Francis Irving Sr. and Ruth Brown West Springfield, Mass., and spent the a lot of her life in Agawam, Mass., raising her children. She then moved to Southwick, Mass., for ten years where she was a very active communicant at Our Lady of the Lake Church. From there they moved to Port Charlotte, Fla., in 2001.
She was an active communicant of St. Charles Borromeo Church and was the Religious Education Director prior to Retiring. She was also a Member of the Queen of the Holy Rosary, OCDS, Punta Gorda, Fla. Nancy was a very devout Catholic, she loved everyone and forgave the worst of all people.
Nancy was preceded in death by her loving Husband Martin Lauer in 2016, her daughter Deborah Ponta in 2018, her grandson Matthew ( Barnes ) Stevens in 1985, and her sister Sandra Clark Kleinsorg in 1989. To cherish her memory, she leaves her Children, Michael (Lisa) Barnes of West Springfield, Kathleen (Mark) Stevens of Feeding Hills, Mass., Kevin(Karin) Barnes of Port Charlotte, Fla., MaryEllen (Remo) Rivera of Philadelphia, Pa., and Beth Cady of East Longmeadow, Mass. She was the beloved MiMi", "Gram", and "Nana" to 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Nancy also leaves her brother Francis (Barbara) Towne of Chicopee, Mass., sister-in-law Marjorie Kamp (Roy) of Boxborough, Mass., Bill Lauer of St. Cloud, Fla.
Calling Hours will be Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 1-3 pm and 5-7 pm at Kays - Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 2405 Harbor Blvd Port Charlotte, Fla. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be at 11 am at St. Charles Borromeo 2105 Augusta Ave with Burial at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
Donations in Nancy's memory can be made to The American Heart Association 1617 JFK Blvd Suite 700 Phila, PA 19103.
