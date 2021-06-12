Nancy M. Hanson, 80, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away June 6, 2021. She was born Feb. 4, 1941, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. After graduating Minnetonka High School, she attended University of Minnesota. While at the university, she found her forever love, David K. Hanson. Interestingly, they had attended the same high school. Nancy was a stay-at-home mom. David’s work took them to Saudi Arabia for 16 years moving to Punta Gorda, Florida, in 1998. She loved to travel, enjoyed orchids and had a kind heart for animals. Nancy was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Port Charlotte, Florida.
She is greatly missed by her husband of 60 years, David; three children, Robert (Laurie) Hanson, Kimberley (Karl) Ruedy both of Minneapolis, and Pamela (Thomas) Young of Port Charlotte; eight grandchildren, Brian, Jessica, Matthew, Paul, Sarah, Robin, Rachel and Nicholas; and her sister, Cynthia Merritt of Eugene, Oregon.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the church or Tidewell Hospice Inc.
