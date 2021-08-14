Naomi Claretta Lamont, 96, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died at her home on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, surrounded by family and friends.
Born on Jan. 1, 1925, in Mount Charles, Saint Andrew in Jamaica. She lived in Manchester, England, for 18 years, before moving with her family to Brooklyn, New York, in 1972. She retired to Port Charlotte in 1986 with her late beloved husband, Edward, where they became members of the St. James Episcopal Church.
During the course of her full and memorable life, Naomi was a hairdresser, clothing retailer, nurse’s assistant, and will also be remembered for her elaborate wedding cake creations.
Naomi, was the last remaining sibling of her eight brothers and sisters and is survived by her five children and four grandchildren; son, Owen of Manchester, England. Daughters, Diana and Jacqueline of Brooklyn, New York, Ita of North Brunswick, New Jersey and Sharron of Port Charlotte, and her grandchildren, Marlon, Josephine, Christopher and Graham. She will be missed greatly by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral services from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte, Florida.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
