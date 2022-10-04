Naomi N. Friutt

Naomi Neiman Fruitt Gazzola died peacefully Monday, September 5, 2022, with her loving family by her side in Punta Gorda Isles, Fla. She was 80 years old. Born February 14, 1942, in Boston, Mass., to Maurice and Betty Neiman.

Naomi is survived by her husband William Gazzola and her daughters Jessica and Amanda Fruitt, her son-in-law Jermaine Gravesande and her grandsons Khaye and Eliel Gravesande. She also leaves behind her brother and sister-in-law Richard and Sandy Neiman, her beloved nieces Heidi Short and Madeline Wenzel and her great niece and nephews Olivia and Joshua Wenzel, and Benjamin and Matthew Short. She also leaves step daughters Elizabeth and Josette Ghiseline, Noelle Gazzola and Jessica Collard, son-in-law William Collard, and grandchildren Hunter and Amelia Collard. And so many, many dear friends.

Load entries