Naomi N. Fruitt

Naomi Neiman Fruitt Gazzola died peacefully Monday, September 5, 2022, with her loving family by her side in Punta Gorda Isles, Fla. She was 80 years old.
Born February 14, 1942, in Boston, Mass., to Maurice and Betty Neiman. Naomi is survived by her husband William Gazzola and her daughters Jessica and Amanda Fruitt, her son-in-law Jermaine Gravesande and her grandsons Khaye and Eliel Gravesande. She also leaves behind her brother and sister-in-law Richard and Sandy Neiman, her beloved nieces Heidi Short and Madeline Wenzel and her great niece and nephews Olivia and Joshua Wenzel, and Benjamin and Matthew Short. She also leaves step daughters Elizabeth and Josette Ghiseline, Noelle Gazzola and Jessica Collard, son-in-law William Collard, and grandchildren Hunter and Amelia Collard. And so many, many dear friends.
Naomi loved spending summers at Cape Cod, Mass., creating memories from childhood through adulthood. She graduated from Brookline High School in 1960. Then attended Lesley College, where she earned both her bachelors and masters degrees in Education.
Naomi taught in the Sudbury Public School District for over 35 years, at the elementary and middle school levels. She was a champion for children and people, and valued kindness above all else. She truly never met a stranger, and was gifted at making others feel welcome and comfortable. Her magic was her smile. Her deep belief in service and kindness, guided her through life like a beacon.
She was a consummate creator, spending countless hours sewing, crafting and baking. She was known for gifting handmade jewelry and tote bags, and especially for her pumpkin bread!
Naomi enthusiastically volunteered with the Guardian ed Litem organization in Port Charlotte, FL for 10 years, devoting her attentions to the mentorship and safety of children and families in crisis. Additionally, she served as president of the Newcomers Club of Punta Gorda and she enjoyed participating in a number of clubs like The Seafarers, Team Punta Gorda, the PGICA knitting group, and her beloved book clubs.
In lieu of flowers, we ask if you'll kindly consider making a donation in Naomi's memory to breastcancer.org CARE fund.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.