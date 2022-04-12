Neita Sue Bennett

Neita Sue Bennett, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, March 25, 2022, in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Neita was born on February 8, 1937, in Birmingham, Alabama to Hubert and Hortez Creel. On January 6, 1957 she married the love of her life, John Charles Bennett. John and Neita raised two children, John Stephen Bennett and Pamela Bennett Foulk.

Neita and John shared a love for the outdoors where they spent a lot of time boating, fishing, hunting and camping with family and friends. In the late 1960's Neita and John opened Southern-Eze Mobile Homes in Punta Gorda and in the late 1980's Neita retired from the business to become a homemaker and caretaker to her two grandchildren. One of Neita's greatest joys in life was becoming a "mee mee" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Neita was preceded in death by her father, Hubert; her mother, Hortez, her husband, John; and recently, her dog, Molly. Neita is survived by her son, Stephen; daughter, Pam; son-in-law, Vernon; granddaughter, Sonya (Dylan) Branscome; grandson, Sean (Catie Rivas) Foulk; great-grandsons: Kolton Braswell, Kollin Braswell, Kaden Braswell, and Liam Foulk; her sister-in-law, Sue Bennett Grimes; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Neita Bennett's memory to the Tidewell Foundation, Inc. by visiting their website at Tidewellfoundation.org.

