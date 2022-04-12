Neita Sue Bennett, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, March 25, 2022, in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Neita was born on February 8, 1937, in Birmingham, Alabama to Hubert and Hortez Creel. On January 6, 1957 she married the love of her life, John Charles Bennett. John and Neita raised two children, John Stephen Bennett and Pamela Bennett Foulk.
Neita and John shared a love for the outdoors where they spent a lot of time boating, fishing, hunting and camping with family and friends. In the late 1960's Neita and John opened Southern-Eze Mobile Homes in Punta Gorda and in the late 1980's Neita retired from the business to become a homemaker and caretaker to her two grandchildren. One of Neita's greatest joys in life was becoming a "mee mee" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Neita was preceded in death by her father, Hubert; her mother, Hortez, her husband, John; and recently, her dog, Molly. Neita is survived by her son, Stephen; daughter, Pam; son-in-law, Vernon; granddaughter, Sonya (Dylan) Branscome; grandson, Sean (Catie Rivas) Foulk; great-grandsons: Kolton Braswell, Kollin Braswell, Kaden Braswell, and Liam Foulk; her sister-in-law, Sue Bennett Grimes; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Neita Bennett's memory to the Tidewell Foundation, Inc. by visiting their website at Tidewellfoundation.org.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.