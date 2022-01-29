Born August 18, 1930 in Jacksonville, Illinois to Roy and Elizabeth Stewart. Passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022.
Neva graduated from Davenport High School in Davenport, Iowa. She received her BA degree at Saint Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa and was also a graduate of Saint Anthony's School of Nursing in Rock Island, Illinois. She retired in 1991 after 39 years of nursing. She was an expert pie maker and fisherman and an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Survivors include her children, Mark Duburg and Alan Duburg; Stepchild, Sharon Horn; Godson Michael Stewart; Sisters, Betty Kadlec, Nancy (Jim) Thornton, and Julia Campbell; Brothers, Glenn (Shirley) Stewart, Bobby Stewart, Larry (Cari) Stewart; 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 37 years, Robert Aldene; Daughters, Lisa Riley and Mary Vasco; Six Brothers, Kenneth, Leroy, Walter, Donald, Ronald, and Dennis; Sisters, Ethel Stock and Mary Crafton; her Stepson, Michael Aldene; and Great Granddaughter, Marceline Neva Mae Duburg.
A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m., at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Englewood, FL.
Interment of ashes at Redeemer Memorial Garden .
Luncheon to follow at Vizcaya Lakes Clubhouse 3939 Hollis Ave, Port Charlotte, FL
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com
