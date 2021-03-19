Nila Marie Bronson

Nila Marie Bronson, née Awe, passed away on March 5, 2021, in Severna Park, Maryland.

Nila was born on June 25, 1932, in Genoa, Illinois, to Walter and Hannah (Niss) Awe. Nila married Harry (Bob) Bronson Jr in 1985, and they made their home in Genoa, Illinois, until they moved to Englewood, Florida, in 1989. After Bob’s passing in 2013, Nila relocated to Severna Park, Maryland, to be near family. Nila was an active member of the Christian Women’s Group of Englewood and attended the Englewood United Methodist Church. Passionate about gardening, Nila and Bob created a beautiful garden at their home in Englewood. The grounds and gardens had many flowering ornamental shrubs and plants providing a showcase of color. Their garden was featured in local Florida newspapers and was a favorite of the Englewood Garden Club tours.

Nila is survived by children, Roberta (Robert) Mislevy of Severna Park, Maryland, Debra Bronson of Irving, Texas, and Robert J. Bronson of Riverview, Florida; three granddaughters, Jessica (Remi Gottheil) Mislevy, Meredith (Zachary) Hughes, Cassara (Glenn Schmidt) Bronson; a niece, Amy (Jason) Hueber; nephew, Richard Quist; grandnephew, Jeff Quist; and five great grandsons.

Load entries