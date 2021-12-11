Norma Bradley

Norma Ruth Davis Bradley passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at home surrounded by family. She was 90 years young. Norma was the oldest daughter of John Roland and Norma Palmer Davis, both deceased. She is survived by brothers Jack and Donald Davis, and her sister Margaret (Peggy) Jacobs. At 17, she became the first drum majorette for the Buffalo Bills football team and played the string bass at Amherst High and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.
Norma was the wife of Retired Naval Commander Donald C. Bradley, deceased, and traveled the world living in 27 homes across three continents. Norma had three children, Janet Watermeier, Jeffrey Bradley (deceased), and Jerilyn Schnitzel, with five grandsons: Jaret Moore, Janet's son; Justin, Branden, and Spencer Bradley, Jeffrey's sons; and Matthew Schnitzel, son of Greg Schnitzel, Jerilyn's husband.
After her husband retired from the Navy, they returned home to Buffalo, New York where Norma opened two Stretch & Sew fabric stores teaching others how to sew with knits, and Color Concepts, a color consulting center with her own line of cosmetics.
She and her husband retired to Punta Gorda in 1986 where they built a home in Burnt Store Isles and joined Twin Isles Country Club as charter members, and later she became a founding member of the "Leftovers" at Twin Isles. Norma became a computer and video expert and formed a consulting business teaching seniors how to operate their computers and work with photographs and video. She taught at the Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda, and other community centers throughout Charlotte County.
Most recently, her most important job was being GG to five great-grandchildren: Jaret's Aria (4) and Avalyn (1); Justin's Kahlan (9) and Xander (8); and Branden's Lilly (2).
A Celebration of Life will be held on or around her birthday in February 2022, at Sarasota National Cemetery where she will join her husband of 70 years. Anyone who would like details may email either janet@wpsteam.com or jerilyn@jbshospitality.com.
In lieu of flowers, gifts to the Visual Arts Center at www.visualartcenter.org or the Church of the Good Shepherd Day School (401 W. Henry St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950) are appreciated.
Norma was an incredible woman loved by her family and everyone who knew her. She will be missed!
