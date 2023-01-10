Colonel Norman A. Mingle, U.S Air Force, retired, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Shorepoint Hospital with his loving family at his side, he was 79 years old.

Colonel Mingle was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on April 25, 1943, to Lauren Mingle and Margaret (Genesky) Mingle. He graduated from West Seneca Central High, State University of New York earning BS-BA, and Troy State University in Montgomery, Ala. earning a Master's in Management Strategy and Leadership, Industrial College of The Armed Forces, Residence Air Command and Staff College, Residence Squadron Officer School.


