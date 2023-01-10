Colonel Norman A. Mingle, U.S Air Force, retired, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Shorepoint Hospital with his loving family at his side, he was 79 years old.
Colonel Mingle was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on April 25, 1943, to Lauren Mingle and Margaret (Genesky) Mingle. He graduated from West Seneca Central High, State University of New York earning BS-BA, and Troy State University in Montgomery, Ala. earning a Master's in Management Strategy and Leadership, Industrial College of The Armed Forces, Residence Air Command and Staff College, Residence Squadron Officer School.
Norman joined the Air force in 1965, having served in Ramstein, Germany; Maxwell, Ala.; Nellis, Nev.; Elmendorf, Alaska; Scott, Ill., Charleston, S.C., Tan Sun Nhut, Vietnam, Taipei, Taiwan, Dyess, Texas, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, and The White House, Washington, District of Columbia. Colonel Mingle worked in the White House during Ronald Reagan Administration serving the Joint Chief of Staff.
Decorations include: Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force outstanding Unit Award, National defense Service Medal with one bronze star, armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Grenada) Vietnam Service Medal with four bronze stars, Air Force Overseas short tour ribbon with one oak leaf cluster, Air Force overseas long tour ribbon with one oak leaf cluster, Air Force longevity service award ribbon with one silver cluster, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship ribbon, Air Force Training ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Republic of Vietnam Campaign medal, and the United States Presidential Seal.
After serving the Air Force for twenty-six years, Norm retired in 1991, where he joined the private sector, working as a consultant in Logistics for A.T. Kearney, out of Atlanta, Ga. In 2001, Norm retired to Charlotte County Florida, where he worked part time for The Florida Wildlife Commission, until his final retirement in 2014.
Colonel Mingle was an active member of the Charlotte Harbor Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, where he served as a two term President, and Membership Chairman. Colonel Mingle also served as Vice President of the Florida Council of Chapters Southwest area.
Norman was an avid snow skier, having skied Switzerland, Austria, Canada, Italy, Austria, France, Alaska, and the western United States. He enjoyed sightseeing in Egypt, Israel, Hawaii, Russia, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, Iceland, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Estonia, France, Germany, Monaco, Thailand, England, Spain, Monte Carlo, The Bahama Islands, The Virgin Islands, and most of the states of America. To say the least, Norman has traveled The World.
Norman enjoyed; playing golf, boating, Grouper fishing, chess, cribbage, playing cards, lobster diving, deer hunting, hog hunting, dancing, dogs, spending time with family, a chilled glass of Chardonnay wine and a good Martini.
Norm was predeceased by his parents, Lauren and Margaret Mingle, his brother Donald L. Mingle, and his stepson David E. Leathead.
Colonel Mingle is survived by his wife Becky Van Pelt, stepdaughters Christina Hastings (Danuel) of Crystal River, Fl. and Dana Scott (Ryan) of Punta Gorda, Fla., nine step grandchildren, and three step great-grandchildren, and many much loved cousins. Norm was much loved and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Norm's life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, Florida, to send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
