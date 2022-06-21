O. Hugo Berntsson, Jr., 84, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Port Charlotte, surrounded by his loving family.
Hugo was born November 18, 1937, in Wilmington, Del., son of Annie Margaret (Kennedy) Berntsson and O. Hugo Berntsson, Sr. Hugo married his high school sweetheart, Carol A. (Meany) Berntsson on July 16, 1960, a year after graduating from Villanova University with a Bachelors degree in Engineering. They settled in East Patchogue, Long Island, N.Y., and had two children, Robert and Sheri, two grandchildren, Robert (Carla) Berntsson II and Susannah (Andrew) Whitsett, and two great-grandchildren, Avery and Henry Oscar Whitsett.
Hugo spent the majority of his working career with the New York Telephone Company before retiring and traveling extensively with his wife, Carol. He was proud to say he had been to all 50 states. He also enjoyed traveling with his extended family cruising, and visiting relatives in Kladesholmen, Sweden. In 2012, they relocated to Port Charlotte.
He was known by all that knew him as a kind and giving person, with a huge personality, and always the life of the party. He was very involved in the Methodist Church, serving as a Trustee of the Charlotte Harbor Trinity United Methodist Church.
Hugo is survived by his wife Carol, children Rob and Sheri, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his sister, Connie Ashby. His sister Delores Hines and parents predeceased him.
He and his family much appreciated the help of his former daughter-in-law, Vicki Martin and Dr. David Klein during his brief illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic, 21297 Olean Blvd, Suite B, Port Charlotte, Florida.
The family will schedule a celebration of life at a later date.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
