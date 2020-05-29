Dr. Clyde W. Kaminska
The Reverend Dr. Clyde W. Kaminska, 90, of Port Charlotte passed on into the Kingdom of God Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his Charlotte County residence.
Born on July 24, 1929, to the late Charles and Charlotte Klein Kaminska he has been a resident of Port Charlotte for thirty-one years coming from Columbia, South Carolina.
Pastor Clyde has served in several of our local Lutheran churches over the years including Hope Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church both in West County.
He is pre-deceased by his parents and a brother, Clayton.
Survivors include his loving and faithful wife of thirty-seven years: Virderie Binger Kaminska; one daughter: Kathy Roberts; and one son David C. Kaminska; one niece and nephew.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1379 South McCall Road, Port Charlotte, Florida 33981. Entombment will follow at Royal Palms Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Jones Loop in South Punta Gorda, Florida.
Englewood Community Funeral Home has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.