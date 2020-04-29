CHARLOTTE
Gail Seibert Glover
PHOTO
Gail Seibert Glover, age 81, passed away in Port Charlotte, Fla., on April 20, 2020.
She was born in New York City in 1939 to Charles and Mildred Seibert. Mildred predeceased Gail when at age 9. Gail and was subsequently raised by her stepmother, Ruth Wightman Seibert. The family later moved to Westfield, N.J. Gail graduated from Westfield High School and Lasell College and was working for Merck in Rahway, N.J. when she met her husband, Scott Glover whom she married in 1961.
Gail and Scott moved several times over Scott’s career with Exxon, including several years in Houston, Texas, Coral Gables, Fla., Tokyo, Japan until settling in Houston in 1975. Gail resumed her career in 1979 as an executive administrative assistant until her retirement in 1989. Gail and Scott moved to Punta Gorda in 1989 and continued their activity in sailing. They were members of the Punta Gorda Boat Club and the Isles Yacht Club, where Scott served as Commodore in 2001-2002. Gail served as a volunteer at the Punta Gorda Library for 20 years where Exxon support of volunteerism resulted in donations to the library totaling $20,000. Gail and Scott had many enjoyable times sailing and cruising on the water and Gail will be buried at sea at a later time.
Gail is survived by her husband, Scott Glover, a sister Joan Agnacian (George), a daughter, Catherine Glover Garrett (Charlie), and a son, Donald Scott Glover (Karyn) and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Final arrangements are being managed by the National Cremation Society.
