NORTH PORT
Joan Marie Sands
Joan Marie Sands, 85, of North Port, formerly of Port Charlotte, died peacefully at home on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.
Born in 1934 in Chicopee, Massachusetts. She is survived by her husband, of 63 years, Victor Sands; children Patricia Sands, Margaret Afonso, & Victor Sands of North Port, Joan Raimer of Port Charlotte, Katherine Downey of Monson, Mass. and Mary Varner of Enfield, Conn. Proud Grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 9.
A Private family service is planned.
